‘Westworld’ Season 4: HBO Reveals Premiere Date in New Trailer (VIDEO)

The latest trailer for the HBO sci-fi epic Westworld has revealed the much-anticipated premiere date for the fourth season.

Initially released as an easter egg for Westworld fans to uncover, the new teaser (watch below) was posted online Monday evening, revealing a Sunday, June 26, premiere. The clip, set to Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day,” begins calmly, with sweeping shots of a dystopian New York City as we check in with various characters from the series. Then things get a little crazy.

A shot of a bloody Man In Black gives way to burning trees, violent shoot-outs, unsettling experiments, people waltzing in the streets, and swarms of flies. The fourth season is described as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

Returning for the upcoming season are Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan, and Aaron Paul.

It’s been over two years since Westworld wrapped up its third season, which saw Newton’s Maeve and Paul’s Caleb take down the villainous Serac (Vincent Cassel). Season 3 also appeared to have killed off Harris’ Man In Black at the hands of his android alter-ego, created by Thompson’s Chalores — the Charlotte Hale/Dolores hybrid.

“You’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun,” co-creator Lisa Joy told Deadline‘s Hero Nation podcast last year. She also hinted at a crossover with her feature directorial debut Reminiscence, which was released in 2021. “You’re going to see someone who I kidnapped from Reminiscence in a funny way.”

Joy co-created Westworld with Jonathan Nolan. The pair serve as executive producers alongside Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. The series is produced by Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Westworld, Season 4, Premieres, Sunday, June 26, HBO and HBO Max