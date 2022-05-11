HBO’s ‘Westworld’ to Headline ATX TV Festival Closing Night

Westworld will headline the 2022 ATX TV Festival’s closing night event on Saturday, June 4, ahead of the Westworld Season 4 premiere on Sunday, June 26. Stars and creators of the HBO drama will appear in a panel discussing Season 4 as part of the event, the festival announced May 11. Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, and Angela Sarafyan are all set to appear. This year’s ATX TV festival takes place from June 2-5 in Austin, Texas.

Westworld co-creators, writers, directors, and executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan will also be part of the June 4 panel, along with writer/executive producer Alison Schapker. HBO Max will also host an ATX TV Trivia Night for Camp Badgeholders following the Westworld panel to test people’s knowledge on the streaming platform’s array of programming. HBO and HBO Max serve as festival partners with ATX.

Other events at the 2022 ATX TV Festival include a conversation with ATX TV Breakthrough Awardee Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) and a panel with the Station Eleven creative team co-presented with Paramount Television Studios. The festival will also feature Scrubs, Justified, and Parenthood reunions, as well as panels for Angelyne, Dangerous Women, I Love That For You, and more.

The “Comedy Showrunners” panel will feature a panel conversation with A Black Lady Sketch Show creator, showrunner, EP, writer, and actor Robin Thede. Thede will also lead a “micro-conversation” called “Robin Thede Answers Your Questions About the Industry.” And Euphoria‘s music supervisor Jen Malone will join “The Last Note” panel conversation.

Westworld Season 4’s eight episodes will air on HBO and be available for streaming on HBO Max. Ariana DeBose joins the cast as a recurring character, and the new season is described as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, and Aaron Paul will also return for Season 4 along with Wood, Wright, Hemsworth, and Sarafyan.