Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Begins Production as Disney+ Unveils First Look (PHOTO)

Production on Disney+‘s next Marvel series, Echo, has officially begun and the streamer is giving fans a first look at Alaqua Cox‘s return as Maya Lopez.

First introduced into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) in 2021’s Hawkeye, this new series is officially set to arrive on Disney+ in 2023. When viewers met Maya in Hawkeye, she was introduced as the deaf gang leader determined to make Ronin, a.k.a. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) pay for his vengeful deeds.

Along with unveiling the first look image, above, Disney+ is teasing what viewers can expect from Echo when the series does finally arrive. The origin story revisits Maya Lopez as her ruthless behavior in New York City begins to catch up with her in her hometown.

In Echo, she’ll have to face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Disney+ is confirming the cast includes Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene.

Zahn McClarnon will also return as Maya’s late father William Lopez. The series will be directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Meanwhile, executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet). Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth serve as co-executive producers.

