‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’: See Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Disney+ has unveiled its first trailer for the highly-anticipated Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, offering fans their first real glimpse at Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.

Along with unveiling a trailer and key art, the streamer also announced the series will officially debut on the platform beginning Wednesday, August 17. The new comedy follows Maslany’s titular character who serves as a lawyer specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

The trailer was unleashed as part of the Walt Disney Company’s 2022 Upfront presentation during which executive producer Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, welcomed Maslany to the stage at Basketball City on Pier 36 in New York. The duo shared details about the upcoming series for attendees.

In the series, Jennifer Walters navigates the complicated life of a single, thirty-something attorney who also happens to be a green six-foot-seven-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes several MCU vets including Mark Ruffalo whose Bruce Banner/Hulk is Jennifer’s cousin, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Others featured in the series include costars Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, She-Hulk is executive produced by Feige, Coiro, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Jessica Gao. Meanwhile, Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth serve as co-executive producers.

Take a peek at the fun that awaits viewers later this summer in the trailer, below.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 17, Disney+