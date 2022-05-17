‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Sets Season 8 Premiere Date With Jesse Palmer as Host

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is finally on the horizon. After being renewed by ABC in April, the network has announced that the show will return this Fall 2022, a few months after its usual summer slot.

An exact Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premiere date will be announced at a later time. But the network did confirm the reality dating show will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC this fall. Not only that, but The Bachelor and The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer is now the official emcee for the spinoff, and franchise alum Wells Adams will return as bartender.

It’s a shore thing! #BachelorInParadise is headed back to the beach this fall with host @JessePalmerTV and bartender @wellsadams! 🏝☀️🍹 pic.twitter.com/s5Z1PYikNd — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) May 17, 2022

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette, hosted by Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, will premiere July 11.

ABC’s Fall 2022 primetime schedule also includes new dramas Alaska starring Hilary Swank and The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash, new comedy Not Dead Yet starring Gina Rodriguez, and Celebrity Jeopardy. Alaska will air Thursdays after Grey’s Anatomy, and The Rookie spinoff will air on Tuesdays after Bachelor in Paradise. Not Dead Yet will debut midseason. And Celebrity Jeopardy will air on Sundays.

The Good Doctor, Abbott Elementary, The Conners, The Goldbergs, Home Economics, Big Sky, Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, Shark Tank, 20/20, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, College Football, The Rookie, and America’s Funniest Home Videos will also return this year.

Following the announcement that The Bachelorette Season 19 would air over the summer, Bachelor Nation worried for the fate of Bachelor in Paradise. But creator Mike Fleiss tweeted, and then deleted, a reassuring message to worried fans.

“Canceled???” he said in response to cancelation rumors. “No f***ing way!!! #BachelorInParadise forever!”

The Bachelorette Season 19 will premiere Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC and air new episodes weekly. Like past seasons, it’s possible The Bachelorette Season 19 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 could overlap, but given the show’s weekly schedules, it seems The Bachelorette could wrap up before the spinoff debuts in the Fall.