ABC Renews ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ & Sets Summer 2022 Unscripted Schedule

ABC is expanding its unscripted lineup this summer.

The network has announced that it has renewed Bachelor in Paradise for an eighth season and Judge Steve Harvey for a second. Premiere dates for the new seasons will be announced at a later date. Bachelor in Paradise usually airs over the summer, but in 2022, a new season of The Bachelorette, with two female leads, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, will be part of ABC’s schedule beginning on Monday, July 11.

ABC has also set a lineup of new and returning series and specials for its summer 2022 schedule. Kicking off a night of specials on Wednesday, May 25, is The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart. Knowing for turning everyday living into an art form, she’s ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares. Then Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore host The American Rescue Dog Show, featuring rescued companions strutting their fluff as they compete for a slew of “best in” titles.

Three new series will premiere in July. First ups Generation Gap, a new comedy quiz game show in which teams of grandparents and grandkids must answer questions about pop culture from each other’s generation. It is hosted by Kelly Ripa and from producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett. Then comes The Final Straw, in which teams face off to combat tremendous tipping towers. They’ll have to pull items from the stack without tipping it over. Finally, there’s Claim to Fame, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas. It challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, hiding their identities and competing in challenges.

Check out ABC’s summer 2022 schedule below.

Wednesday, May 25

8:00 p.m.: The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart

9:00 p.m.: The American Rescue Dog Show

Thursday, July 7

8:00 p.m.: Press Your Luck

9:00 p.m.: Generation Gap (Series Premiere)

Sunday, July 10

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Family Feud

9:00 p.m.: The Final Straw (Series Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid

Monday, July 11

8:00 p.m.: The Bachelorette

10:01 p.m.: Claim to Fame (Series Premiere)