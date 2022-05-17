Jon Cryer in Talks to Star in New NBC Comedy from ‘Heels’ EP Mike O’Malley

Two and a Half Men alum Jon Cryer could be set to return to primetime as the star of a new NBC comedy from Heels showrunner Mike O’Malley.

According to Variety, Cryer is in talks to lead the currently untitled pilot, which revolves around a divorced couple sharing child-care duties. After an amicable separation, Jim and Julia decide to continue raising their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. However, things get complicated when the owner of Jim’s favorite sports team enters the scene and wins Julia’s heart.

If the show is picked up, it will mark Cryer’s return to multi-cam broadcast comedy. He starred alongside Charlie Sheen in the hit CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, the only one of the original “men” to feature in the entire 12-season run. Cryer earned two Emmy awards for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy throughout his time on the show.

In more recent years, Cryer appeared as legendary supervillain Lex Luthor in the CW drama Supergirl. He also reprised the role in other DC series such as Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow. His other recent credits include The Kominsky Method and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.

Lionsgate is the studio helming the project, with O’Malley serving as writer and executive producer alongside Tom Werner, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari, and George Geyer.

O’Malley is currently the showrunner and executive producer on the Starz wrestling drama series Heels, where he also stars as the recurring character Charlie Gully. He also appears on-screen in the TNT series Snowpiercer. O’Malley previously served as showrunner on the Starz sports dramedy Survivor’s Remorse, which ran for four seasons.

Untitled Jon Cryer Project, TBA, NBC