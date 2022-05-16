NBC Sets Fall 2022 Schedule: ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ & More New Shows

NBC is unveiling its fall schedule filled with fan favorites, new original series, and event programming, all of which will stream the next day on NBCUniversal’s platform, Peacock.

While some things stay the same, others are changing as the Monday lineup makes way for The Voice‘s return with new coach Camila Cabello who will serve alongside Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Blake Shelton for Season 22. Meanwhile, the network’s reimagined sci-fi drama Quantum Leap starring Raymond Lee will officially take the 10/9c slot on Mondays.

Tuesdays will kick off with The Voice as La Brea‘s second season shifts into This Is Us‘ long-held 9/8c timeslot. The evening will be rounded off with New Amsterdam. And on Wednesdays, the One Chicago lineup continues with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

And Thursdays still belong to Dick Wolf‘s Law & Order franchise with the flagship, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime filling the night’s lineup. Fridays will kick off with the Peyton Manning-hosted Capital One College Bowl and will be followed by Dateline NBC. When November arrives, the 8/7c hour will be taken over by George Lopez‘s new family comedy Lopez vs. Lopez and Dwayne Johnson‘s bio-series Young Rock.

Capping off the week is NBC Sunday Night Football programming as the network prepares to broadcast 20 regular-season games throughout the NFL season. In terms of event programming, viewers can look forward to Dolly Parton‘s film Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, Miley Cyrus‘ festive celebration Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Christmas in Rockefeller, The National Dog Show, and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Among the titles slated for midseason are The Blacklist, American Auto, Grand Crew, and the Night Court sequel series starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette. Other new and returning series that will be held for midseason include The Wheel, Million Dollar Island, That’s My Jam, and LA Fire and Rescue.

Below, we’re rounding up the full fall slate:

NBC FALL 2022-23 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — QUANTUM LEAP

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — La Brea

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – Capital One College Bowl

8-8:30 P.M. – LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ (November)

8:30-9 P.M. – Young Rock (November)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-9 P.M. — Drama Encores

9-10 P.M. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 P.M. – SNL Vintage

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)