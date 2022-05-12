‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Trailer Previews Epic Galactic Adventures (VIDEO)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Seth MacFarlane‘s Captain Ed Mercer is back at the helm of the U.S.S. Orville in the first full trailer for The Orville: New Horizons Season 3.

In the show’s first season exclusively on Hulu after its move from Fox, expect some epic galactic adventures for the crew as they attempt to travel through new territory. The Orville: New Horizons‘ classification as a Hulu original appears to have also upped the stakes for all involved.

For those less familiar with the space-set title, The Orville: New Horizons is set 400 years into the future and finds the crew continuing their mission of exploration as they navigate the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

In addition to creator/star MacFarlane, the series features Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Anne Winters, and Chad L. Coleman. Among surprise returns teased in the trailer are Victor Garber‘s Admiral Halsey, Ted Danson‘s Admiral Perry, and the late Norm MacDonald‘s posthumous return as Yaphit.

Teasing the epic nature of the journey ahead, Captain Ed Mercer recites Percy Bysshe Shelley’s “Ozymandias,” as he and the team explore parts unknown. While serving as the Captain aboard the U.S.S. Orville, Seth MacFarlane also serves as the creator and writer of this dramedy. He executive produces the show alongside Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark, and Howard Griffith.

Catch the trailer above, and don’t miss The Orville: New Horizons when it returns on Hulu this June.

The Orville: New Horizons, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, June 2, Hulu