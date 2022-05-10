All the Shows Ordered to Series for the 2022-2023 Season

As we start saying goodbye to our favorite shows airing in the 2021-2022 season, we can already look ahead to the new ones coming to our screens starting next fall.

Networks have started ordering pilots to series, and we already know that the 2022-2023 season will include a revival of Quantum Leap, a drama based on a short story by Michael Connelly, and a couple of FOX comedies.

Below, we’re keeping track of all the new shows ordered to series for the 2022-2023 season. (W=writer, EP=executive producer, P=producer, SP=supervising producer, D=director)

ABC

Avalon (Drama)

Cast: TBA

W: David E. Kelley

EP: David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson

Synopsis: Based on a short story by Michael Connelly, the series takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.

FOX

Accused (Drama)

Cast: TBA

W: Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa, David Shore

EP: Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa, David Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, Jacob Cohen-Holmes, Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer

Synopsis: Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, where each episode opens in a courtroom where we see the accused. Then, without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial, the drama is told from the defendant’s point of view. In Accused, viewers discover how an ordinary person got caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.

Grimsburg (Comedy)

Cast: Jon Hamm

W: Catlan McClelland, Matthew Schlissel

EP: Jon Hamm, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, Connie Tavel, Chadd Gindin

Co-EP: Catlan McClelland, Matthew Schlissel

Synopsis: Marvin Flute may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

Krapopolis (Comedy)

Cast: Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, Duncan Trussell

W: Dan Harmon

EP: Dan Harmon, Jordan Young

Synopsis: Set in mythical ancient Greece, it centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

NBC

Quantum Leap (Drama)

Cast: Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Nanrisa Lee, Mason Alexander Park

W: Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt

EP: Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Martin Gero

Synopsis: It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.