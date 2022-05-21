‘The Neighborhood’: Marcel Spears Previews Marty’s ‘Super Confident’ Proposal

Come join the Butler family! In the Season 4 finale of The Neighborhood, sweet younger son Marty is on bended knee before tough boxer girlfriend Necie (Marcel Spears and Chelsea Harris, above).

“Marty is super confident — maybe too confident,” reveals Spears with a laugh. “I’m pretty sure he dreamed about proposing to a woman his whole life.”

Dave (Max Greenfield) and Gemma (Beth Behrs) had already helped the engineer with his shopping list: “a ring fit for royalty,” Spears says, “as long as it’s in his budget.”

Event planner Chika (guest Gina Yashere) takes the next hurdle: a party honoring “the customs and traditions of Necie’s [Nigerian] family, every single one.”

The Neighborhood, Season Finale, Monday, May 23, 8/7c, CBS