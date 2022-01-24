CBS Renews ‘Ghosts,’ ‘The Neighborhood’ & ‘Bob ♥ Abishola’

If you love CBS‘ comedies, they’re not going anywhere.

The network has renewed television’s #1 new hit comedy, Ghosts (for Season 2), as well as its Monday night block of The Neighborhood (for Season 5) and Bob ♥ Abishola (for Season 4), which are television’s #3 and #4 comedies, respectively. They’ll be joining the previously renewed #1 comedy Young Sheldon for the 2022-2023 season.

“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week.”

“And on Mondays, the perfect pairing of The Neighborhood and Bob ♥ Abishola continues to deftly blend belly laughs with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, thanks to these exceptionally talented actors and outstanding creative teams,” Kahl continued.

Since Ghosts‘ premiere on October 7, it’s been the fastest-growing new show, with an average of 8.06 million viewers, more than any comedy on competitive networks. It also improved on the time slot (Thursdays at 9/8c) over Mom during the same weeks. It’s also the #2 comedy behind Young Sheldon as well as the #1 comedy on Paramount+.

Ghosts is the third new series of the season to be renewed, after NBC’s La Brea and CBS’ CSI: Vegas. CBS also previously gave new dramas FBI: International and NCIS: Hawai’i full season orders.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS

Bob ♥ Abishola, Mondays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Ghosts, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS