‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ Trailer: Henry & Clare’s Love Gets Lost in Time (VIDEO)

HBO has released the full trailer for its adaptation of Audrey Niffeneger’s beloved novel, The Time Traveler’s Wife, which will officially premiere on Sunday, May 15.

Rose Leslie and Theo James take center stage as star-crossed lovers Clare Abshire and Henry DeTamble, a couple whose biggest problem is time. Henry, a time traveler, drops in and out of Clare’s story at various points in her life as he journeys through the ages.

“Time travel. It’s not a superpower,” Henry says in the trailer, above. “It’s a disability, it’s what’s wrong with me.” The preview offers a glimpse at his first encounter with Clare, who by then already knows who Henry is.

“We just happened to each other in the wrong order,” Clare explains, offering some clarity on the unusual circumstances surrounding their relationship. Described as an intricate and magical love story, The Time Traveler’s Wife is being adapted for television by Steven Moffat who serves as showrunner. Meanwhile, David Nutter directs the six-episode season.

“I hate to be where she’s not,” Henry says in the trailer. “I’m always going and she can’t follow.” Joining Leslie and James in the series are costars Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez who step into the roles of Gomez and Charisse. The HBO and Warner Bros. Television production is executive produced by writer Moffat, Nutter, Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin, and Joseph E. Iberti.

Check out the full trailer above, and don’t miss The Time Traveler’s Wife when it arrives on HBO later this spring.

The Time Traveler’s Wife, Series Premiere, Sunday, May 15, HBO and HBO Max