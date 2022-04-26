‘Hacks’: Deborah & Ava Head Out on Tour in Full Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Hacks is almost back and HBO Max is unveiling the full Season 2 trailer and key art teasing Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava’s (Hannah Einbinder) comedy tour.

Set to premiere Thursday, May 12, the latest chapter in this Emmy-winning comedy sees the legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and her entitled young writer Ava embark on one epic travel adventure across the country as they workshop new material for Deborah’s stand-up act.

This storyline is shadowed in the new key art featuring the women posing on the road as Deborah’s tour bus looms large in the background. Joining Deborah and Ava on the road are Deborah’s COO Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins), her assistant Damien (Mark Indelicato), and some fresh faces like tour manager Alice (played by guest star Laurie Metcalf).

Under the surface is a fear that Deborah will uncover the truth about Ava who shared unflattering stories about her boss during Season 1 which could come back to haunt the writer. “She will kill you if she finds out,” warns Ava’s manager, Jimmy (Paul W. Downs), who also manages Deborah.

Over the course of eight all-new episodes, viewers will see their story continue with laughs, drama, and plenty of glamour. Others set to appear in Season 2 include Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Loreno Izzo.

Along with Metcalf, Season 2’s guest stars include Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, Susie Essman, Margaret Cho, and Devon Sawa. Hacks is showrun by co-creators Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky who executive produce alongside Mike Schur, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett.

Catch the trailer, below, and don’t miss Hacks when it makes its long-awaited return this May on HBO Max.

Hacks, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, May 12, HBO Max