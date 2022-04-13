‘Candy’: Jessica Biel Is a Housewife Gone Bad in Hulu True Crime Series (VIDEO)

Craving some true crime? Hulu’s got you covered! Based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, Jessica Biel stars as the titular “housewife-turned-axe-murderer” in the new limited series Candy, which premieres on Monday, May 9. New episodes will debut daily leading up to the final on Friday, May 13.

“Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right — good husband (Timothy Simons), two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions — but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results,” reads the show’s description.

“Prior to June 13, did you like Betty Gore?” Candy is asked on trial in the first-look trailer. “I had no angry feelings towards her, if that’s what the question is,” she responds.

Joining Biel and Simons in the series’ star-studded cast are Pablo Schreiber (Halo), Raúl Esparza (Law & Order: SVU), and, as the aforementioned Betty Gore, Melanie Lynskey, who recently took home the 2022 Critics Choice Award for her role as Sophie in Showtime’s Yellowjackets.

The pilot script comes from three-time Emmy nominee and executive producer Robin Veith, who previously co-executive produced Hulu’s The Act. Biel, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, and Michelle Purple will executive produce with pilot director Michael Uppendahl and consulting producers Jim Atkinson and John Bloom.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Candy, Series Premiere, Monday, May 9, Hulu