‘Breeders’: Paul & Ally Struggle to Keep Their Grip on Family in Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

FX‘s comedy Breeders is gearing up for its Season 3 return and we have an exclusive first look at the action ahead of the May 9 premiere.

In the official trailer, above, for the half-hour series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, life for their characters Paul and Ally is anything but easy. Season 3 picks up where Season 2 concluded as the family deals with the aftermath of teen son Luke (Alex Eastwood) having punched his dad.

“Do you hate me, dad, because I hit you?” Luke asks Paul as they sit on the edge of the teen’s bed. “I just lost control,” he adds. Brief clips of Paul losing his temper hint that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, but his lack over control of his emotions are too much for Luke to handle, leading to a major shakeup.

“I always seem to make you angry, I can’t live with the rage anymore,” Luke tells his father. “If you’re staying here, dad, I can’t.” And so Paul is moving out to stay at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house in order to keep the peace.

But not all is peaceful in Paul’s absence as Ally complains that their daughter Ava (Eve Prenelle) blames her for his leaving the home. The new arrangement leads to some adolescent angst and acting out on Ava’s part.

As the whole family adjusts to this new normal, Paul begins to weigh the benefits of leading a simpler life and Ally contends with early menopause. And can Paul and Ally’s relationship endure under the circumstances? This question and more are raised in the trailer, above.

Check out the first look and don’t miss Breeders when the series returns to FX and Hulu this May.

Breeders, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, May 9, 10/9c, FX (next day on Hulu)