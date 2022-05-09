The ‘Candy’ Cast Introduces the Characters at the Center of a Shocking Crime (VIDEO)

A shocking crime shakes a Texas suburb in Candy, a drama based on true events from 1980. Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel, nearly unrecognizable in a perky perm and oversized glasses) is a churchgoing perfectionist housewife who has it all: a successful husband, Pat (Timothy Simons), two children, and as she puts it, the best house in the subdivision for parties.

But she falls under police suspicion after a violent attack on her church friend, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) with whose husband Allan (Pablo Schreiber) she’s been having an affair.

“There were a lot of repressed emotions and desires and dreams and regrets and things that both of these women [had],” Biel says. Both have less than passionate marriages. A frustrated Candy reads romance novels in her bubble bath and eventually frankly asks Allan to have an affair which cools after Betty and Allan start attending a marriage encounter group.

The series presents both the women’s viewpoints equally, with the actresses delivering powerhouse performances in their very different roles. Lynskey’s character suffers from postpartum depression, and is a helper who earnestly wants everyone to feel happy and loved. “I really respected how the scripts tried to do a very balanced job in telling the stories,” Lynskey says. “I’ve been a fan of Jess for such a long time. The moments where we got to act together were some of the best of my career.”

Watch the video above for more from the cast.

Candy, Streaming Now, Hulu