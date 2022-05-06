Chuck Todd’s Daily ‘Meet the Press’ Show Moving to Streaming

NBC News NOW is expanding its lineup of daily programming, and that includes adding public affairs show Meet the Press NOW, a move from MSNBC.

Chuck Todd will anchor the show that will be streaming Monday through Friday, at 4/3c, beginning June 6, on the streaming news network. Taking over Meet the Press Daily‘s time slot — weekdays at 1/12c, beginning on May 26 — is veteran award-winning journalist and MSNBC Senior National Correspondent Chris Jansing with MSNBC Reports.

“NBC News is the leader in streaming news,” NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said in a statement. “Since our launch, we’ve been committed to delivering the best of NBC News’ journalism, free, to streaming audiences everywhere. Chuck was one of the first broadcast anchors to see the massive potential of streaming and bringing Meet the Press‘s daily franchise to NBC News NOW reinforces the platform’s status as the destination for news on streaming.”

Also coming to the streaming network is NBC News senior investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen joining NBC News NOW anchor and NBC News correspondent Morgan Radford as co-host of NBC News NOW Live from 11a/10c to 1/12c. NBC News NOW anchor and NBC News correspondent Aaron Gilchrist will begin anchoring NBC News NOW Live from 2/1c to 4/3c.

NBC News NOW launched in 2019. It features more live original programming than any other news streaming network, giving viewers free access to the day’s headlines, world-class reporting, and breaking news from the nation’s most trusted journalists.