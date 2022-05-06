‘The Ipcress File’: Trailer Released For Upcoming AMC+ Spy Drama (VIDEO)

AMC+ has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming new espionage thriller The Ipcress File, based on the best-selling Len Deighton novel.

Adapted for television by Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Hodge (Trainspotting), the atmospheric drama series stars Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders) as iconic British spy Harry Palmer, Lucy Boynton (The Politician) as intelligence officer Jean Courtney, and Tom Hollander (Baptiste) as spy chief Major Dalby.

As can be seen in the teaser (watch below), the series promises plenty of twists and turns as it tells a tale of abducted scientists, brainwashing, inter-departmental rivalries, treason, and possibly an unwise romance. The stylish spy thriller is directed by Emmy winner James Watkins (The Woman In Black) and is set in Berlin and London during the 1960s.

The Ipcress File takes place at the height of the Cold War, where ex-soldier and convicted thief Harry Palmer is recruited to an unorthodox British spy unit whose boss, Dalby, wants his help to retrieve a missing scientist. Working alongside cool, ambitious agent Jean, Harry soon finds himself as an unwitting participant in a violent political conspiracy.

Based loosely on Deighton’s beloved novel, the original story has been extensively reworked, with the plot and some characters dramatically altered. It is also influenced by the 1965 film of the same name, starring Michael Caine and directed by Sidney J. Furie. The TV reboot borrows the Harry Palmer and Jean Courtney character names from the film, and Watkins makes several nods to Furie’s directing style.

The series is set to premiere in the U.S. and Canada on AMC+ on Thursday, May 19, with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Will Clarke (Filth) is on board as executive producer alongside Andy Mason (Ghost Stories) for Altitude Television, Andrew Eaton (The Crown) for Turbine, Sandy Lieberson (Performance), Watkins, and Hilary and Steven Saltzman. The series is produced by Paul Ritchie (McMafia).

The Ipcress File, Premieres, Thursday, May 19, AMC+