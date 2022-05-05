‘Cobra Kai’ Sets Season 5 Premiere as Netflix Unveils First Kick-Ass Teaser (VIDEO)

Get ready to return to the dojo because Cobra Kai is setting its Season 5 premiere at Netflix! The streamer unveiled its first teaser on Thursday, May 5, during the one-night-only celebration Cobra Kai: Live & Bad Ass in Los Angeles.

Set to return globally on Friday, September 9, the fifth season of Cobra Kai is raising the stakes as Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) continues his domination over the Valley by expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, there are other hurdles to overcome as well.

With John Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars after Terry’s sneaky plan to take control of the dojo a success, it’s up to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) to call on an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) goes in search of Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) after he ran off to Mexico to find his dad.

Tagging along in Johnny’s search is his son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) who isn’t thrilled he’s been tricked to accompany his dad on a rescue mission. “How could you take me down to Mexico and not mention we were coming to get Miguel?” Robby questions his father.

The tensions between Robby and Miguel ignite when they come face-to-face in the teaser. “We are not friends,” Miguel says. “And we never will be,” Robby adds in agreement, much to Johnny’s dismay. This is just one of the many highlights, including Chozen’s (Yuji Okumoto) return, from the thrilling teaser, below.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, Susan Ekins, Macchio, and Zabka also serve as executive producers on the hit.

Returning to the series alongside Macchio, Zabka, Maridueña, Buchanan, Kove, Griffith, and Buchanan are stars Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O’Brien, and Griffin Santopietro. Check out the exciting teaser, below, and don’t miss Cobra Kai on Netflix this September.

Cobra Kai, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, September 9, Netflix