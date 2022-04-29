‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Canceled After 7 Seasons at the CW

Two Arrowverse shows were canceled by the CW within hours of one another on April 29.

Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner Keto Shimizu revealed on Twitter that the series will not be back for an eighth season. (The Season 7 finale aired in March and left the Legends in quite the situation.) “Well, folks. It’s been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could,” she wrote.

Well, folks. It’s been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) April 30, 2022

In the next tweet in the thread, she thanked the fans. “Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you’ll always have a place on the Waverider,” she wrote.

When looking at Legends of Tomorrow‘s average rating in the key demo among adults 18-49 and average viewership compared to the rest of the CW’s shows, it ranked above the renewed Nancy Drew and Riverdale.

This news comes after Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries revealed that there wouldn’t be a fourth season. This still leaves the fates of six CW shows that are currently airing or have wrapped seasons up in the air: 4400, All American: Homecoming, Charmed, Dynasty, Legacies, and Naomi. All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Superman & Lois, and Walker have also been renewed for the 2022-2023 season.

With these two cancellations and since Arrow, Black Lightning, and Supergirl have all ended, that leaves only two Arrowverse shows remaining as part of the CW lineup for next season: The Flash and Superman & Lois. We’ll have to wait to see if we see any of Legends of Tomorrow‘s stars on one of those shows.