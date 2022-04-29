Bruce Greenwood Replaces Frank Langella in ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ at Netflix

Following his exit from the series, Frank Langella has been replaced by Bruce Greenwood in The Fall of the House of Usher at Netflix. Scenes already filmed with Langella will be re-shot with Greenwood.

Langella was fired from the series earlier in April after an investigation into his conduct was launched. He reportedly made an inappropriate joke to one of the women in the cast. Greenwood will now play Roderick Usher in the series, which is a twist on based on the short horror story by Edgar Allan Poe.

The Fall of the House of Usher series hails from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, who brought viewers The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. Flanagan shared Greenwood’s casting news on Twitter.

“I’m elated to welcome my dear friend, the brilliant BRUCE GREENWOOD to THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER as the iconic Roderick Usher,” he tweeted on April 29. “This will be our 4th collaboration (because yes, I absolutely count the background ghost cameo in HILL HOUSE).”

The Fall of the House of Usher cast includes Mary McDonnell, Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Carl Lumbly, Zach Gilford, Annabeth Gish, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, and Henry Thomas with Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Kyleigh Curran, Aya Furukawa, Malcolm Goodwin, Daniel Jun, Robert Longstreet, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Katie Parker, Sauriyan Sapkota, Samantha Sloyan, and Michael Trucco. Much of the cast have also appeared in Flanagan and Macy’s previous Netflix productions.

The miniseries will be eight episodes long and is created by Flanagan and executive produced by him and Macy for Intrepid Pictures. Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari also executive produce. And Flanagan and Fimognari evenly split directing duties, taking on four episodes each. A release date has not yet been announced, but the series is currently in production.

Greenwood currently stars in The Resident on FOX, now in its fifth season.

The Fall of the House of Usher, Miniseries Premiere, TBA, Netflix