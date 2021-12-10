‘The Fall of the House of Usher’: Netflix Announces Full Cast for Miniseries

Paige Strout
Comments
'The Fall of the House of Usher' Cast, Netflix Miniseries, Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli
Rich Polk/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After the main cast of Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s The Fall of the House of Usher was released on Thursday, Netflix has announced the full lineup of stars that will be joining Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Carl Lumbly, and more in the upcoming miniseries.

House of Usher will put a new twist on the short horror story by writer Edgar Allen Poe. Frank Langella will star as the Usher patriarch, Roderick, with Mary McDonnell as his sister, Madeline. Hamill and Gugino’s roles have yet to be revealed, but Lumbly will play the legendary Poe investigator, C. Auguste Dupin.

Joining the show’s star-studded lineup are Midnight Mass and Hill House alumni Zach Gilford, Annabeth Gish, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, and Henry Thomas with Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Kyleigh Curran, Aya Furukawa, Malcolm Goodwin, Daniel Jun, Robert Longstreet, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Katie Parker, Sauriyan Sapkota, Samantha Sloyan, and Michael Trucco.

Flanagan took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the series’ lead cast, teasing that production will begin soon, telling fans, “We’re just a few weeks away from principal photography on The Fall of the House of Usher, @intrepid’s latest miniseries for @netflix.”

'The Fall of the House of Usher': Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino & More Cast in Mike Flanagan SeriesSee Also

'The Fall of the House of Usher': Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino & More Cast in Mike Flanagan Series

Plus, Carl Lumbly, Frank Langella, and more join the Edgar Allan Poe-inspired project.

House of Usher comes hot off the success of Flanagan’s Midnight Mass, which recently earned three Critics Choice Awards nominations for Best Limited Series, Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Hamish Linklater, and Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for Gilford.

The Fall of the House of Usher, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher

Annabeth Gish

Carl Lumbly

Carla Gugino

Frank Langella

Henry Thomas

Kate Siegel

Malcolm Goodwin

Mark Hamill

Mary McDonnell

Mike Flanagan

Rahul Kohli

Zach Gilford