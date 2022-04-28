‘The Boys’: See Jensen Ackles as a Vintage Solider Boy in Vought Throwback (PHOTO)

The Boys Season 3 premiere is just over a month away, and Prime Video is unveiling more sneak peeks at Jensen Ackles‘ new character, Soldier Boy.

The Vought International social media accounts got retro this week, sharing a look at Soldier Boy in the 1940s. In celebration of National Superhero Day on April 28, the account commemorates his heroics with a black-and-white photo of Ackles’ Original Supe from a time when #NationalSuperheroDay was known as “#SoldierBoyDay.”

“In 1945, an executive order was drafted to establish April 28 as #SoldierBoyDay, honoring his heroic efforts in World War II,” the caption begins. “But he humbly changed it to #NationalSuperheroDay instead, making it a day ALL heroes are celebrated. Retweet to honor the original! 🇺🇸””

National Superhero Day is an actual national day recognized in the real world, but Vought’s willingness to suggest that it was created because of Soldier Boy is on-brand for The Boys‘ satirical nature as many of the Supes in the series resemble characters from Marvel and DC Comics.

In the photo above, Ackles’ character dons some interesting armor under a leather coat. The look is capped off with a star-embossed helmet and mask around the eyes. Soldier Boy is The Boys‘ take on Marvel’s Captain America. In Season 3 of the Prime Video mega-hit, he’ll join Starlight (Erin Moriarty), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and other Supes in the present day after being out of commission for a few decades.

Stay tuned for more first looks at Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Season 3 as the premiere gets closer at Prime Video. Let us know what you think of Vought’s throwback photo of Solider Boy in the comments, below.

The Boys, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, June 3, Prime Video