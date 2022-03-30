ABC Renews ‘The Good Doctor’ & ‘The Rookie’ for 2022-2023 Season

Two more of ABC‘s long-running dramas aren’t going anywhere.

The network has renewed The Good Doctor, for Season 6, and The Rookie, for Season 5, for the 2022-2023 season. This news comes as we head towards season finales and after ABC has already renewed dramas Grey’s Anatomy (for Season 19) and Station 19 (for Season 6) and comedy Abbott Elementary (for Season 2).

Drop a 🩺 in the comments if you’re as excited as we are! #TheGoodDoctor is coming back for Season 6 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/nmWwOo2XSn — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) March 30, 2022

ABC celebrated the renewals with a photo (for The Rookie) and video (for The Good Doctor) on the show’s respective Twitter accounts.

The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore (Dr. Shaun Murphy), Hill Harper (Dr. Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (Dr. Audrey Lim), Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park), Paige Spara (Lea Dilallo), Noah Galvin (Dr. Asher Wolke), and Bria Samone Henderson (Dr. Jordan Allen).

This news = ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#TheRookie is officially returning for season 5️⃣ on ABC! pic.twitter.com/duRJ8XAZ39 — The Rookie (@therookie) March 30, 2022

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion (John Nolan), Mekia Cox (Nyla Harper), Alyssa Diaz (Angela Lopez), Richard T. Jones (Wade Grey), Melissa O’Neil (Lucy Chen), Eric Winter (Tim Bradford), Jenna Dewan (Bailey Nune), and Shawn Ashmore (Wesley Evers).

From its scripted primetime lineup, ABC has yet to announce the fates of Big Sky (in its second season), The Conners (in its fourth season), The Goldbergs (in its ninth season), Home Economics (in its second season), A Million Little Things (in its fourth season), Queens (which aired its first season finale), and The Wonder Years (in its first season). Black-ish is ending with its current eighth season.

The Good Doctor, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC

The Rookie, Sundays, 10/9c, ABC