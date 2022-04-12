Hollis Jane Andrews Joins ‘The Good Doctor’ in Recurring Role

Hollis Jane Andrews has been cast on the current fifth season of ABC‘s medical drama The Good Doctor in a multi-episode arc opposite Freddie Highmore.

According to Deadline, Andrews will play Sophie, a smart and savvy documentary maker who has received many accolades and awards for her inspiring projects. Born with dwarfism and having a disability herself, Sophie is drawn to autistic surgeon Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore) and his neurotypical fiancée Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) for reasons that will become clearer throughout the season.

Sharing the news of her casting on her Instagram page, Andrews wrote, “Very exciting news to share! The reason for my little sojourn to Vancouver. I had so much fun and I’m so happy everyone gets to know about it!!!”

The Good Doctor is currently in the middle of airing its fifth season, which premiered on September 27, 2021. The series, which debuted in 2017, is developed by David Shore and based on the Korean medical drama Good Doctor by Park Jae-bum. It follows Murphy and the other staff working at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital in California.

Andrews got her big break in Sam Raimi’s 2013 feature Oz: The Great & Powerful. She’s also appeared in various television series, including FX’s Better Things, TV Land’s Nobodies, and Disney’s K.C. Undercover. She most recently had a role on Paramount+’s revival of iCarly alongside Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor.

In addition to Highmore and Spara, The Good Doctor stars Hill Harper (Dr. Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman), Christina Chang (Dr. Audrey Lim), Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park), Noah Galvin (Dr. Asher Wolke), and Bria Samone Henderson (Dr. Jordan Allen).

The Good Doctor, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC