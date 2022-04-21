‘This Is Us’: Sterling K. Brown Calls on Emmys to Recognize Mandy Moore

This Is Us is filled with great performances, but star Sterling K. Brown is hoping the TV academy will pay special attention to one in particular after this final season.

The actor, who won an Emmy for his role as Randall Pearson in NBC‘s family drama in 2017, took to Instagram following the show’s April 19 episode, “Day of the Wedding,” to praise his castmates and their performances. At the top of Brown’s list was his TV mother, Mandy Moore.

Brown’s praise for Moore included a plea to Emmy voters, making a case for her potential nomination. “I want anybody who votes in the [Television] Academy,” Brown began, hinting that they take note of the fact that “Mandy Moore is killing the game, son… She is killing the game. And she deserves to be recognized.”

Brown says Moore’s performance “it’s just exquisite, man.” And despite the fact that she’s eight years younger than Brown, Moore is still seen as his mama. “There’s never a moment on set where I’m like, ‘Mandy Moore’s too young to play my mama.’ No. She is my mama,” he argues.

And while the 38-year-old actress was front and center in Brown’s list of praises, he noted that when the ensemble comes together, “it’s the best music, everybody plays their tune.” With only eight days left to work on the series, according to Brown, the actor acknowledges, “it’s starting to come to an end.”

Other highlights from the video, which is embedded below, are Brown’s recognition of his younger counterpart Niles Fitch who portrays the teen version of Randall as well as excitement over Jon Huertas and Justin Hartley‘s performances. See the full segment to find out what he’s saying about his costars along with Kevin’s romance storyline for the rest of the season.

View this post on Instagram

