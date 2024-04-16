Why a ‘This Is Us’ Spinoff or Revival Will Probably Never Happen

This Is Us hasn’t even been off the air for two years, but that doesn’t mean that fans wouldn’t love to see the Pearson family—extended, too—back on their screens in some form or another. At least for now, though, it really does sound like the only type of reunion to come is the This Was Us rewatch podcast.

“I don’t think [a revival or spinoff] will happen for This Is Us,” Jon Huertas, who played Miguel and directed two episodes, tells TV Insider. “This story was super personal to Dan Fogelman and he told the story the way he wanted to tell it and ended it the way he wanted to end it. And I think it might do a disservice to the show if someone other than Dan especially tried to put something together. But I think that the story has been told, and I can’t even envision what that spinoff would look like, so I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

What is happening is the This Was Us rewatch podcast, hosted by Huertas’ former costars, Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Sterling K. Brown (Randall), and Chris Sullivan (Toby). Huertas says he’ll appear as a guest on that. “Whenever they want me to sit down with them, I’m there,” he shares. “These are my family, these people are my family, so I gotta be there.”

The This Was Us podcast is set to launch in May. Episodes will premiere on Tuesdays, beginning on May 14.

“The Pearsons’ story may have ended after six seasons, but our stories continue on. For six seasons and 106 episodes, Tuesdays brought us together with tissues in one hand and pantry wine in the other. Why? Because we see ourselves in the fabric of their lives. We may or may not have cried at least once every episode, but let’s just say our tears served as emotional catharsis,” read a statement by Moore, Brown, and Sullivan on the podcast’s Instagram announcing the podcast.

“Sibling rivalry, body issues, marriage, divorce, adoption, love, blending families, terminal illness, death, miscarriage, racism, and substance abuse are right here in our backyard, just as they were for the Pearsons,” the statement continued. “So what we’d like to do is really dig in and dig deep. We’ll break down each episode, bring on some very special guests, have the tough conversations, and maybe do some collective healing along the way??”

This Is Us, Complete Series, Streaming Now, Hulu and Netflix