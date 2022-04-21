What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in May 2022
Netflix is gearing up for a jam-packed month as the streaming library adds several new titles, returning favorites, and more this May.
Among the most highly-anticipated shows is the long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things which arrives later in the month on May 27. Before then, catch new episodes of shows like Bling Empire, The Circle, Somebody Feed Phil, and Love, Death & Robots along with new series including The Pentaverate and The Lincoln Lawyer. And don’t miss the fifth season of Outlander which finally arrives on the platform on May 10.
Below, find out when these titles and more arrive on Netflix this May.
Available This Month on Netflix:
May TBA
Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
Welcome to Wedding Hell — NETFLIX SERIES
May 1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You’ve Got Mail
May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 4
40 Years Young — NETFLIX FILM
The Circle: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
El marginal: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Meltdown: Three Mile Island — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Summertime: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
May 4
Blood Sisters: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Clark — NETFLIX SERIES
The Pentaverate — NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 6
Along for the Ride — NETFLIX FILM
Marmaduke — NETFLIX FILM
The Sound of Magic — NETFLIX SERIES
Thar — NETFLIX FILM
The Takedown — NETFLIX FILM
Welcome to Eden — NETFLIX SERIES
May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes — NETFLIX COMEDY
May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — NETFLIX ANIME
May 10
Outlander: Season 5
Workin’ Moms: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
42 Days of Darkness — NETFLIX SERIES
Brotherhood: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Circle: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Operation Mincemeat — NETFLIX FILM
Our Father — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Getaway King — NETFLIX FILM
May 12
Maverix — NETFLIX COMEDY
Savage Beauty — NETFLIX SERIES
May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri — NETFLIX SERIES
The Lincoln Lawyer — NETFLIX SERIES
New Heights — NETFLIX SERIES
Senior Year — NETFLIX FILM
May 14
Borrego
May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
Blippi’s Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden — NETFLIX ANIME
May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
May 18
The Circle: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum U.S. — NETFLIX SERIES
The Perfect Family — NETFLIX FILM
Toscana — NETFLIX FILM
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
May 19
A Perfect Pairing — NETFLIX FILM
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib — NETFLIX FAMILY
The G Word with Adam Conover — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Insiders: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived — NETFLIX COMEDY
May 20
Ben in Back
F*ck Love Too — NETFLIX FILM
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Wrong Side of the Tracks — NETFLIX SERIES
May 22
One Piece: New Episodes
May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Godspeed — NETFLIX FILM
Sea of Love — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 25
The Circle: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Larva Pendant — NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
May 26
Insiders: Season 2 (new episodes)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Leaving This Month:
Colony: Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1
StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer
Eye in the Sky
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
Shot Caller
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year’s Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil’s Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander