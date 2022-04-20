‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Premiere Pays Tribute to Actor Roel Navarro

The Mayans M.C. Season 4 premiere aired April 19 on FX, and the end of the two-part episode featured a title card in tribute of Roel Navarro, a cast member who died on January 15, 2019. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Navarro played Pavia, the vice president of the Tucson, Arizona charter of the Mayans Motorcycle Club, in Seasons 2 and 3 of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series. He first appeared in two episodes of Mayans M.C. Season 2 and then returned in a recurring capacity in Season 3. Navarro’s final appearance was in the Season 3 finale in 2021, making his total episode count eight. The series was renewed in May 2021, two years after his death.

The FX drama paid tribute to him in the Season 4 premiere, “Cleansing of the Temple,” with a title card that read, “in memory of our brother, Roel Navarro.”

Before Mayans M.C., Navarro played Mateo Sr. on Jane The Virgin, Barry on The Dead Girls Detective Agency, and Richard Romo on Bosch.

He also appeared in episodes of The Young and the Restless, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, General Hospital, Hawaii Five-0, Chicago P.D., and more.

Mayans M.C. was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James and focuses on the Sons of Anarchy enemy-turned-ally motorcycle gang. It’s set two and a half years after the events of Sons and stars J.D. Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Clayton Cardenas, and Sarah Bolger, among others.

Part one of the Mayans M.C. Season 4 premiere finds the Santo Padre chapter of the Mayans Motorcycle Club under attack by chapters from across the country. In part two, the M.C. navigates a new world order.

Mayans M.C., Tuesdays, 10/9c, FX