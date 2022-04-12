‘Stranger Things’: Horrifying New Threats Emerge in Latest Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

Stranger Things is taking its dark side to a whole other level in Season 4 as Netflix unveils its latest trailer for the highly anticipated chapter.

Set to return with Volume 1 on Friday, May 27, Stranger Things continues the story of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and friends following Season 3’s Battle of Starcourt. After the terror and destruction caused by this event, the show turns its attention to the group of friends at the center of the tale as they’re separated for the first time.

Along with navigating the day-to-day challenges of high school, things aren’t made any easier when a horrifying new supernatural threat emerges. If the gruesome mystery can be solved, it may put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down once and for all.

In the trailer, below, which is set to the fitting tune of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” the friends appear to be separated by more than just distance as new opportunities draw them down different paths. Max (Sadie Sink) is still grieving the loss of step-brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) as she speaks by his graveside.

“Dear Billy, I don’t know if you can even hear this,” she begins, adding, “ever since you left everything’s been a total disaster. For a while we tried to be happy, normal, I know that’s impossible.” Her wounded words could turn into some power as later on in the trailer, it seems that Max is levitating over Billy’s grave as some of her friends look on.

Eleven doesn’t seem to be any happier or safer as she and her new life with the Byers including Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) are threatened by impending war. “I relocated you guys far from Hawkins because I thought you’d be safe,” Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser) speaks candidly to Eleven.

“A war is coming,” he warns, “I’m afraid your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of the storm.” What will Eleven do? After all, she was rendered powerless after the Battle of Starcourt, leading her to carry on living some semblance of a normal life, if that’s even possible.

“I don’t know how to say this, other than to just say it,” Dr. Owens states bluntly, “without you we can’t win this war.” Could winning the war end the threats? Especially when a creepy new being states that “you’ve broken everything, your suffering is almost at an end.” Or will her help return Chief Hopper (David Harbour) to his loved ones? Only time will tell for certain, but thankfully the answers to these questions don’t loom too far into the future with Stranger Things‘ return imminent on the horizon.

Among the stars mentioned above, Season 4 will also see the return of Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Matthew Modine. Catch a first look at them and more characters in the trailer, below, and don’t miss Stranger Things when it returns to Netflix this May.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Stranger Things, Season 4, Volume 1 Premiere, Friday, May 27, Netflix