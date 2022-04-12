‘Girls5eva’: The Ladies Enter ‘Album Mode’ in Peacock’s Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

The ladies of Girls5eva are back and looking to become two-hit wonders in Season 2 of Peacock‘s comedy from Meredith Scardino.

The latest chapter of Girls5eva continues to follow the titular ’90s girl group as they work together to relive their music dreams. Reuniting in Season 1 after years apart, the creative minds reconnected and are giving their aspirations a shot on their own terms.

In anticipation of the show’s Season 2 premiere on Thursday, May 5, Peacock is unveiling the latest trailer featuring plenty of hilarious moments. “Season 2 of Girls5eva answers the simple question: What would happen if Girls5eva was renewed for a second season?” Scardino shared in a statement.

“We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer’s journey as they enter ‘Album Mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms,” she added. Returning as the core four of Girls5eva are stars Sara Bareilles as Dawn, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Paula Pell as Gloria, and Busy Philipps as Summer.

As with any big undertaking, the women are bound to get a little overwhelmed in their process of creating a studio album from scratch, particularly when they’re limited to a six-week deadline and dealing with different ailments. All of this and more are teased in the trailer, below.

Girls5eva is executive produced by Scardino, Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner, and Eric Gurian. Don’t miss what fun they have up their sleeves when Girls5eva finally returns and until then, check out the hilarious new trailer, below.

Girls5eva, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, May 5, Peacock