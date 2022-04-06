‘Girls5eva’ Adds Chad Coleman, Property Brothers & More Guest Stars for Season 2

The guest cast for Girls5eva Season 2 just keeps getting better and better.

Peacock has announced that Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show), Chad L. Coleman (The Walking Dead), Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers), Grey Henson (Mean Girls the Musical), Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live), Hoda Kotb (TODAY), James Monroe Iglehart (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), John Lutz (30 Rock), Judy Gold (Better Things), Mario Cantone (And Just Like That), Pat Battle (NBC New York), Piter Marek (Ugly Betty), and Tim Meadows (Mean Girls) will guest star.

They join previously announced new guest stars Amy Sedaris and Neil Flynn. Guest stars returning from Season 1 include Andrew Rannells, Ashley Park, Daniel Breaker, Erika Henningsen, Janine Brito, Jeremiah Craft, Jonathan Hadary, and Julius Conceicao.

In the Emmy-nominated comedy from Meredith Scardino, the one-hit-wonder group from the 90s that was churned through the pop music machine has reunited to give their dreams another shot, on their own terms. It stars Sara Bareilles as Dawn, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Paula Pell as Gloria, and Busy Philipps as Summer.

“Season 2 of Girls5eva answers the simple question: What would happen if Girls5eva was renewed for a second season? We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer’s journey as they enter ‘Album Mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms,” Scardino, who serves as showrunner, creator, and executive producer previously teased.

Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner, and Eric Gurian also serve as executive producers. Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Girls5eva, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, May 5, Peacock