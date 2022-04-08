‘A Million Little Things’ Casts ‘Scandal’s Dan Bucatinsky — Get a First Look (PHOTOS)

A Million Little Things is about to get a little (more) Scandal-ous!

Dan Bucatinsky is guest starring in the April 13 episode — creator DJ Nash‘s directorial debut! — of the ABC drama, TV Insider has learned exclusively. He’ll play Harrison, Gary’s (James Roday Rodriguez) hospital roommate, who is a big fan of Maggie’s (Allison Miller) radio show. Check out a first look at Bucatinsky with Gary and Maggie in the photos above and below.

“It’s amazing. We know about 147 people in common, and we’ve been fans of each other’s work for a while. Joanne Kerns, our producing director, has worked with him a lot, and when the part came up, she immediately suggested him. I was like, ‘Oh, that would be incredible,'” Nash, who wrote the episode with Michelle Leibel, tells us.

“He and I got on the phone and were joking around immediately. It was like, oh, this is perfect,” he continues. “He came to set, a lot of the lines in that scene were actually not in the original script, we just improvved them on the day. He was amazing, such a good guy.”

In the episode, “Fingers Crossed,” the friend group gathers for a fun and festive game night as a means to distract Gary from dwelling on a heavy situation. As you’ll recall, the latest episode ended with Maggie revealing she felt a lump while she and Gary were in bed together.

In addition to playing James Novak on Scandal, Bucatinsky’s TV credits include The Sex Lives of College Girls, Rebel, The Baker and the Beauty, and 24: Legacy.

A Million Little Things, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC