ABC Season Finale Dates: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ 2-Hour ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & More

If you love Grey’s Anatomy and you’re dreading the season ending (even though it’s already been renewed), this news might make it a bit easier: This year, the finale is two hours (and includes the 400th episode).

ABC has announced its season finale dates for the 2021-2022 season, and it all starts with Abbott Elementary on April 12, leading up to Grey’s on May 26. Between those two is black-ish‘s series finale, The Good Doctor, The Goldbergs, and more.

But the good news is we already know that in addition to Grey’s, Station 19, The Rookie, The Good Doctor, and Abbott Elementary will be back for the 2022-2023 season.

Check out all of ABC’s season finale dates below.

Tuesday, April 12

9:00 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Season 1 Finale)

Tuesday, April 19

9:00 p.m.: black-ish (Series Finale)

Sunday, May 15

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie (Season 4 Finale)

Monday, May 16

10:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor (Season 5 Finale)

Wednesday, May 18

8:00 p.m.: The Goldbergs (Season 9 Finale)

8:30 p.m.: The Wonder Years (Season 1 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: The Conners (Season 4 Finale)

9:30 p.m.: Home Economics (Season 2 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: A Million Little Things (Season 4 Finale)

Thursday, May 19

8:00 p.m.: Station 19 (Season 5 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: Big Sky (Season 2 Finale)

Thursday, May 26

8:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (2-Hour Season 18 Finale)