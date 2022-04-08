‘The Crown’ Prequel in Early Stage Discussions at Netflix

As The Crown gears up for its penultimate season later this year, Netflix has begun early-stage discussions with producer Left Bank about a potential sequel to the hit royal drama.

According to Deadline, talks of a prequel are in the very early stages and not yet in development, nor has a series been greenlit. The Peter Morgan-created historical drama is set to air its fifth season in late 2022 and will introduce a slate of new characters, including Elizabeth Debiciki as Princess Diana.

A potential prequel would most likely be set in the pre-World War 2 era or late Victorian era, according to Deadline. The story would cover the reign of Queen Victoria, who was the UK’s longest-serving monarch until Queen Elizabeth II broke that record in 2015.

The Crown debuted on November 4, 2016, and across its four seasons has become one of Netflix’s most popular shows. A total of 73 million households worldwide have watched the royal drama since it premiered, according to figures released by the streamer in 2020. The series has also received a total of 63 Emmy Award nominations, winning 21, including Outstanding Drama Series for Season 4.

Claire Foy portrayed the Queen across the first two seasons, alongside Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. Oscar-winner Olivia Colman took over as the Queen for Seasons 3 and 4, with Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. The fourth season also saw the introduction of Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

The final two seasons will see Imelda Staunton join the show as the Queen, while Jonathan Pryce will take on Prince Philip and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret. The Wire alum Dominic West also stars as Prince Charles.

In addition to The Crown, Left Bank has produced several other series for Netflix, including the action-adventure series Palomino, Alex Pina’s White Lines, and Behind Her Eyes.

