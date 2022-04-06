‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 in the Works With All-Queer Cast

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is gonna give the gays everything they want.

The Ultimatum Season 2 will have an all-queer cast and is already in the works at Netflix. The second season’s cast will also be mostly female, according to Variety.

The Ultimatum Season 1 Episodes 1-8 debuted Wednesday, April 6 on the streaming service. In it, six couples face an ultimatum forcing them to choose between marriage and breaking up. To figure out their answers, the couples split up and chose new partners for a three-week “trial marriage.” Their dating pool? Everyone from the other couples.

Chaos ensued as the trial couples lived together for three weeks — some forming strong connections, others waiting for the day they reunited with their original partners. They then moved in with their OG partners for three weeks and had to decide between getting engaged and moving on for good at the end of the season. And now, fans will get to see what this show will look like with an all-queer cast.

For years, fans of reality dating shows have been asking networks to make all-queer seasons of programs like The Ultimatum. There have been some iterations, like Finding Prince Charming hosted by Lance Bass on LogoTV (colloquially called “Gay Bachelor”), a bisexual bachelorette in Australia’s version of The Bachelorette, and the all-queer season of Are You the One?. There were also queer participants on past seasons of Bachelor In Paradise. But there’s still much more representation to be shown in the reality romance genre. And it’s long overdue.

The reality romance genre at large still strongly enforces cisgender, heterosexual, monogamous dating structures. The Ultimatum‘s format actually lends itself to being a much easier structure for queer people and/or anyone experienced in polyamory and ethical non-monogamy. And truthfully, The Ultimatum was probably so difficult for the Season 1 participants because they aren’t accustomed to polyamory at all — and likely not comfortable with it as a dating style.

Hopefully there will be many more all-queer seasons of Netflix’s dating shows, which will now be premiering year-round.

Before The Ultimatum premiered, host Nick Lachey teamed up with the stars of Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle on a boy-band style song called “Love Has No Off Season” to announce Netflix’s upcoming lineup of year-round reality dating shows.

Joining The Ultimatum in year-round dating show content is Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Love Is Blind Season 3, Indian Matchmaking, Jewish Matchmaking, Too Hot to Handle Season 4, Love on the Spectrum, and Dated and Related. Love Is Blind has also been renewed through Season 5. A so far unnamed series hosted by Lachey will also debut on the streaming platform featuring cast members of Netflix’s dating shows that are still single.

Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum are hosted by Lachey and Vanessa Lachey and produced by Kinetic Content.

The Ultimatum, Season 1 Episodes 1-8, Now Streaming, Netflix