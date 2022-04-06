The 74th Emmy Awards Sets Ceremony Telecast at NBC

TV’s biggest night has set a date! The 74th Annual Emmy Awards will officially take place Monday, September, 12.

The news was announced jointly by the Television Academy and NBC, the latter of which will air the event this year. The broadcast is set to take place live from coast to coast beginning at 8/7c, but a host has yet to be unveiled.

Last year, Cedric the Entertainer took the leading gig for the CBS broadcast. So, viewers will have to stay tuned for additional details once a host is announced. Before the ceremony on September 12, though, nominees will have to be selected.

The official Nominations ceremony will occur Thursday, July 12, exactly two months before the Emmys. And a week prior to the NBC Emmy Awards telecast, the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will occur over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4.

An edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be broadcast to the public on Saturday, September 10 on FXX at 8/7c. The Emmys are an evening filled with celebration for some of the year’s best shows and performances.

At the 2021 ceremony shows like Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, The Crown, Hacks, and The Queen’s Gambit were among some of the most celebrated. Who will reign supreme this time around? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned for the nominations in July and gear up for TV’s biggest night arriving this September.

74th Annual Emmy Awards, Monday, September 12, 8/7c, NBC