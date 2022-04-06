‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Murr Teases New Games & Celebrity Guests on Horizon

Impractical Jokers will soon return for new episodes but before the season picks up on Thursday, June 16, Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, and Sal Vulcano returned for a special episode, teasing the new format since Joe Gatto‘s exit.

The show which revolves around the life-long best friends and comedians is going through a few changes since they’ve become an onscreen trio, most notably, welcoming celebrity guests into the mix for a portion of each episode. Viewers got a taste of this in the recent special episode that aired on April 2 during the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Eric Andre was there to support the guys by stepping in for the punishment which involved Sal. “In the new season of Impractical Jokers, every episode ends with a different celebrity guest as part of the punishment,” Murr tells TV Insider. And there are plenty of other famous faces on the horizon.

“We have everyone from Chris Jericho to Method Man to Colin Jost to Brooke Shields and so many more,” Murr shares. Others set to appear as guests include David Cross, Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus, Jillian Bell, and Rob Riggle. “We’re so excited,” Murr muses.

Along with new guests, expect some fresh challenges as well. “There are new games and twists of the format of Impractical Jokers,” Murr teases, reassuring that viewers will “love it.” But they’re not ignoring the classics either as he adds, “there’ll be plenty of tried-and-true challenges that you’ve come to grow to love over the years.”

As for the challenges that having celebrity guests poses, Murr admits “the celebrities are more recognizable than us!” Even with that hurdle, Murr says it keeps him and his fellow jokers on their toes. “Adding a celebrity to a punishment actually throws us off balance more, because we don’t know how people are going to react to them and to us simultaneously. It’s added a great new twist and fun element to the TV show.”

Impractical Jokers has been going through a few changes over the past couple of years, mostly because of COVID restrictions and health and safety protocols. “It certainly has been a challenge filming,” Murr admits, “but we figured out clever new ways to film even during these times. Health and safety of employees, cast, and crew are the company’s top priority,” he adds.

As fans of the show will recall, for a brief time, the jokers hosted Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party in which they chatted about funny memories, hosted celebrity guests, and more virtually. Whether at home or in the streets, Impractical Jokers knows how to deliver a good punishment and Murr promises there are some good ones on the way.

One in particular that he’s eager for fans to see involves Q who “has to compete in a spelling bee against a fifth-grader, but every time he gets a question spelled incorrectly, Colin Jost releases a police attack dog to take him down.” We’re more than ready to take a bite out of funny punishments like that. Stay tuned for the return of Impractical Jokers this summer to see how it all unfolds.

Impractical Jokers, Season Premiere, Thursday, June 16, truTV