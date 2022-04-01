‘Impractical Jokers’ Sets Summer Return & Unveils Guest Lineup (VIDEO)

Ahead of their special episode airing April 2 on truTV, TBS, and TNT, Impractical Jokers‘ Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, and Sal Vulcano are giving fans a first look at their latest batch of episodes arriving this summer.

Set to officially return with all-new regular episodes on Thursday, June 16, Impractical Jokers is shaking things up for Season 9 following the exit of longtime friend and cast member Joe Gatto. In each episode, a new celebrity guest helps out the jokers in their latest challenges.

Joining the guys this season are fellow Staten Islanders Method Man and Colin Jost along with AEW’s Chris Jericho, Brooke Shields, comedians Jillian Bell, Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus, and David Cross along with Rob Riggle and others. Some of these stars get a tease in the first look promo, below.

The ninth season will follow a supersized sneak peek episode of Impractical Jokers that will air directly after the NCAA Men’s Final Four on truTV, TBS, and TNT. In the sneak peek episode, Eric Andre joins the guys as their first celebrity guest sans Joe Gatto.

Each guest is sure to bring their own individual flair to every episode, but fans will have to wait a little longer following the sneak peek episode this April. Hopefully, the promise of more Impractical Jokers is enough to tide them over until then.

Check out the teaser, below, and don’t miss Impractical Jokers when it returns for Season 9 this summer on truTV.

Impractical Jokers, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, June 16, 10/9c, truTV