‘Buried in Barstow’ First Look: Angie Harmon as an Ex-Assassin (PHOTO)

Robert Edelstein
Comments
Timothy Granaderos, Angie Harmon in Buried in Barstow
Preview
Lifetime

Hazel King (Angie Harmon) is no ordinary ex-assassin. Having wielded a gun since age 15, the trained killer now runs a local desert-town diner and has an adult daughter (Lauren Richards) to protect.

But the past is hard to outrun in the tension-filled Buried in Barstow (premiering Saturday, June 4, 8/7c, Lifetime). And Hazel shies away from nothing, whether it’s her daughter’s abusive beau (Timothy Granaderos, above left, with Harmon) or the bigger baddies who come out of the woodwork to access her high-caliber talents.

Monique Coleman Stars in 'Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story' (VIDEO)See Also

Monique Coleman Stars in 'Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story' (VIDEO)

She plays a woman who seems to have it all... before deciding she wants even more.

“This will be the last time,” she says of a job sure to put her in peril. Given her particular skills, don’t bet on it.

Buried in Barstow, Movie Premiere, Saturday, June 4, 8/7c, Lifetime

Buried in Barstow

Angie Harmon

Timothy Granaderos