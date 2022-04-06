‘Buried in Barstow’ First Look: Angie Harmon as an Ex-Assassin (PHOTO)

Hazel King (Angie Harmon) is no ordinary ex-assassin. Having wielded a gun since age 15, the trained killer now runs a local desert-town diner and has an adult daughter (Lauren Richards) to protect.

But the past is hard to outrun in the tension-filled Buried in Barstow (premiering Saturday, June 4, 8/7c, Lifetime). And Hazel shies away from nothing, whether it’s her daughter’s abusive beau (Timothy Granaderos, above left, with Harmon) or the bigger baddies who come out of the woodwork to access her high-caliber talents.

“This will be the last time,” she says of a job sure to put her in peril. Given her particular skills, don’t bet on it.

Buried in Barstow, Movie Premiere, Saturday, June 4, 8/7c, Lifetime