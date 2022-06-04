‘Buried in Barstow’: Angie Harmon on the Differences Between Hazel & Rizzoli

Jim Halterman
1 Comment
Angie Harmon as Hazel King in Buried in Barstow
Preview
Lifetime

“She’s just flat-out meaner than Jane Rizzoli,” says Angie Harmon (above) of Hazel King, the gruff ex-hitwoman who’s finally brought Harmon back to TV six years after TNT’s cop dramedy Rizzoli & Isles ended.

In Buried in Barstow, the first film in a planned franchise, Hazel’s low-key life running a Barstow, California, diner while raising her headstrong teen, Joy (Lauren Richards), is disrupted by the return of her former boss, Von (Rizzoli’s Bruce McGill). Harmon dishes.

Why Hazel?

Angie Harmon: Her devotion to her child. Being a mom myself, when your kids get hurt, it’s difficult not to just go absolutely bonkers. Hazel got to do all the things that I’ve really wanted to do. She’s trying to be on the right path. It’s just every time she turns around, something new is happening.

She and Von have an interesting relationship.

It’s nothing short of admiration on his part and hatred on hers.

'Rizzoli & Isles' Turns 10: What Has the Cast Done Since?See Also

'Rizzoli & Isles' Turns 10: What Has the Cast Done Since?

The series premiere, which aired on July 12, 2010, was cable TV's top commercial-supported series launch of all time.

He admires her skills. Was it difficult to get back into badass mode?

Hazel’s retired, her back is bad, she’s got bum feet. I wanted her to look dramatically different than Jane.

Kristoffer Polaha costars as Hazel’s new dishwasher, who has secrets of his own. Will we see sparks?

Without giving anything away, there’s a lot of twists and turns that keep them circling each other.

Buried in Barstow, Movie Premiere, Saturday, June 4, 8/7c, Lifetime

Buried in Barstow - Lifetime

Buried in Barstow where to stream

Buried in Barstow

Angie Harmon