2022 Grammys to Honor Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Plans for the 2022 Grammys are still coming together, but the night honoring music will include a tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who passed away on March 25. It’s unclear so far what exactly that will look like.

“We will honor his memory in some way. We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved,” Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music and live events told Variety. “We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

Foo Fighters had been added to the list of performers this year on March 24, but the band canceled upcoming tour dates on March 29, sharing a post on their Instagram. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” reads the statement. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.” It has yet to be announced whether they’ll perform at the Grammys on April 3, but they are not on the latest list from CBS and the Recording Academy, which includes more artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters)

J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic, and Carrie Underwood joined the list of performers on March 30. Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola, and Billy Strings are set to perform in special segments showcasing Las Vegas and spotlighting genres not historically represented during the telecast. Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton and Rachel Zegler are all set to take the stage as well.

See Also Remembering the Record-Breaking 2012 Grammy Awards Ten years later, see what made the 2012 show the most-watched Grammys of this millennium.

The Grammys will be live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with Trevor Noah returning as host.

64th Annual Grammy Awards, Live, Sunday, April 3, 8/7c, CBS