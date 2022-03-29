‘The Staircase’ Sets Series Premiere as HBO Max Unveils First Teaser (VIDEO)

The first teaser for HBO Max‘s highly-anticipated original, The Staircase, has arrived as the streamer announced a premiere date for the limited series.

The Staircase will officially kick off on Thursday, May 5 with three full episodes with one new episode dropping each Thursday through June 9. The new show is based on the true story explored in the documentary of the same name.

The Staircase follows Michael Peterson (Colin Firth) and his large North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette). Viewers get a taste of this in the trailer, below, which features a strong ensemble of talent.

Along with Firth and Collette, the series features stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Rosemarie DeWitt, Tim Guinee, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, Vincent Vermignon, Odessa Young, and Parker Posey.

Created for HBO Max by Antonio Campos (The Devil All the Time), it’s a true-crime thrill sure to intrigue those familiar with the real-life story and those who aren’t. Along with covering the death of Kathleen, the show also dramatizes the documentary experience which captured the story for a large audience in the mid-2000s.

Along with creating the series for TV, Campos writes and showruns alongside fellow executive producer Maggie Cohn. Campos also directed six episodes, while Leigh Janiak helmed the other two as director. Get a peek at the family crime drama in the teaser, below, and mark your calendars for the arrival of The Staircase on HBO Max.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Staircase, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 5, HBO Max