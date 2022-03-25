Netflix’s Bob Saget Tribute to Feature Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Stamos & More

A star-studded memorial show in honor of Bob Saget is set for Netflix this June, The Wrap is reporting.

The tribute event features appearances from many of the late comedian and actor’s pals, including his Full House costar John Stamos, plus Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, John Mayer, and more.

They were among a host of big names who appeared at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood following Saget’s death on January 9, his longtime friend Mike Binder told the Dystopia Tonight with John Poveromo podcast.

“It was a magical night,” Binder said. “And we filmed it. And I showed it to Netflix. I said ‘Look at this! Just look at 16 minutes of this.’ And Robbie Craw, the head of comedy at Netflix, he just said ‘This is remarkable.’ And they bought it as a special.”

Binder went on to say the Saget Netflix tribute will debut the first week of June on the streaming platform, but first it will premiere at the “Netflix Is a Joke” festival in May. Netflix has not yet confirmed Binder’s comments.

“It’s just an amazing special,” Binder continued. “Music — Jackson Brown and John Mayer play this song, a version of ‘These Days’ together that’s just beautiful. And then everybody gets up and sings ‘A Dog Licked My Balls’ which was Bob’s closing song.”

Saget’s death was caused by blunt head trauma he incurred while on tour in Florida. TMZ reported he was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando at 4 pm ET and was pronounced dead on the scene.

On February 10, Saget’s family issued a public statement thanking fans for the “outpouring of love” and sharing information about his cause of death.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the statement said.

“Authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” it continued, adding “they have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Saget’s official autopsy, released February 11, labeled his death an accident.

“It is in my opinion that the death of Robert Saget, a 65-year-old white male found unresponsive in a hotel room, is the result of blunt head trauma. It is the most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head. The manner of death is accident,” said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua D. Stephany (via CNN).

Additional documents relating to Saget’s death were blocked from release by a Florida judge on February 16. The ruling came after Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters filed a suit against the Orange Country Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office to keep his medical records private. The judge’s ruling said Saget’s family has “a clear legal right or interest in the Protected Records as the surviving spouse and children of Mr. Saget.”