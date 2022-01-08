Bob Saget Dies: ‘Full House’ Star & Comedian Was 65

Bob Saget, most famous for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House and as the former host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, has died at the age of 65.

On Sunday, January 9, TMZ broke the news that the actor-comedian had passed away at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Saget had been in Florida on tour, and he performed in Jacksonville just Saturday night. He had even posted about the gig on social media in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

According to TMZ, Saget was found in his room at 4 pm ET, and was pronounced dead on the scene. No cause of death has been released at this time.

In addition to his work as Danny on Full House and on the sequel Fuller House, Saget’s TV credits include Raising Dad, Surviving Suburbia, and How I Met Your Mother. He also appeared on Huff, Law & Order: SVU, Entourage, Grandfathered, Shameless, and on The Masked Singer in Season 4 as Squiggly Monster.

The stand-up comedian’s aforementioned nationwide tour began in September 2001 and was scheduled through June. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2014 for Best Comedy Album for “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About.” He also started a podcast, Bob Saget’s Here for You, in 2020.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo (whom he married in 2018), and his three daughters with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.