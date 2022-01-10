Bob Saget: Tributes Pour In For Beloved ‘Full House’ Star

Bob Saget attends the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The TV world, Hollywood, and fans have been paying tribute to actor and comedian Bob Saget, the Full House star who died unexpectedly on Sunday at age 65.

Saget’s friends, co-stars, and peers took to social media to share heartfelt messages about the beloved star, who was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on January 9. The America’s Funniest Home Videos host was pronounced dead at the scene; a cause of death has not been released, but officials say there was no sign of drug use or foul play.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” wrote John Stamos, who starred alongside Saget as Uncle Jesse on the ABC sitcom Full House. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

In the long-running comedy series, which aired from 1987 to 1995, Saget portrayed the lovable father of three, Danny Tanner. He later revived his role alongside many other original cast members in the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, which premiered in 2016.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Danny’s eldest daughter D.J. Tanner, shared her shock at Saget’s passing. “I don’t know what to say. I have no words,” she wrote. “Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Dave Coulier, who portrayed Danny’s childhood best friend Joey Gladstone, said his “heart was broken” by the news. At the same time, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Danny’s youngest daughter Michelle Tanner, told Page Six they were “deeply saddened.”

Other stars from across the industry shared similar sentiments, including Kat Dennings, who starred opposite Saget on the early 2000s sitcom Raising Dad. “I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective,” Dennings wrote.

A common theme across the tributes was how kind and lovely Saget was as a person. Writer and producer Norman Lear wrote that “Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny,” while former Daily Show host Jon Stewart tweeted that Saget was “the funniest and nicest.”

Jim Carrey also remembered Saget as having a “big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind.” The Kidding actor added, “He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake.”

“Bob Saget was the kindest, warmest male comic there was. I loved it whenever I saw him, or heard from him,” added Chelsea Handler, while actor Josh Gad noted, “There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget.”

Others remembered Saget for his hilarious and often explicit stand-up comedy routines, a far cry from the family-friendly persona he portrayed on network television. “Oh are you going to make God blush,” joked Henry Winkler.

Comedian Patton Oswalt, who noted that Saget recently interviewed him for a documentary, wrote, “He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying F***.”

Meanwhile, Steve Martin simply tweeted, “sad day for comedy world,” acknowledging Saget’s influence and respect within the industry.

Check out more tributes below.

