Bob Saget: Tributes Pour In For Beloved ‘Full House’ Star

The TV world, Hollywood, and fans have been paying tribute to actor and comedian Bob Saget, the Full House star who died unexpectedly on Sunday at age 65.

Saget’s friends, co-stars, and peers took to social media to share heartfelt messages about the beloved star, who was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on January 9. The America’s Funniest Home Videos host was pronounced dead at the scene; a cause of death has not been released, but officials say there was no sign of drug use or foul play.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” wrote John Stamos, who starred alongside Saget as Uncle Jesse on the ABC sitcom Full House. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

In the long-running comedy series, which aired from 1987 to 1995, Saget portrayed the lovable father of three, Danny Tanner. He later revived his role alongside many other original cast members in the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, which premiered in 2016.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Danny’s eldest daughter D.J. Tanner, shared her shock at Saget’s passing. “I don’t know what to say. I have no words,” she wrote. “Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Dave Coulier, who portrayed Danny’s childhood best friend Joey Gladstone, said his “heart was broken” by the news. At the same time, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Danny’s youngest daughter Michelle Tanner, told Page Six they were “deeply saddened.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on death of Bob Saget: “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” https://t.co/kHSE3o3WmT pic.twitter.com/rPueVfgP7N — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2022

Other stars from across the industry shared similar sentiments, including Kat Dennings, who starred opposite Saget on the early 2000s sitcom Raising Dad. “I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective,” Dennings wrote.

I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/Yr6C3R4lEW — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

A common theme across the tributes was how kind and lovely Saget was as a person. Writer and producer Norman Lear wrote that “Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny,” while former Daily Show host Jon Stewart tweeted that Saget was “the funniest and nicest.”

Jim Carrey also remembered Saget as having a “big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind.” The Kidding actor added, “He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake.”

“Bob Saget was the kindest, warmest male comic there was. I loved it whenever I saw him, or heard from him,” added Chelsea Handler, while actor Josh Gad noted, “There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget.”

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^} pic.twitter.com/QVSITsfaVj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was the kindest, warmest male comic there was. I loved it whenever I saw him, or heard from him. He was the guy that everyone loved. Love you, Bob Saget. You will be missed and loved for a long time. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 10, 2022

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

Others remembered Saget for his hilarious and often explicit stand-up comedy routines, a far cry from the family-friendly persona he portrayed on network television. “Oh are you going to make God blush,” joked Henry Winkler.

Comedian Patton Oswalt, who noted that Saget recently interviewed him for a documentary, wrote, “He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying F***.”

Meanwhile, Steve Martin simply tweeted, “sad day for comedy world,” acknowledging Saget’s influence and respect within the industry.

BOB … it was great to know you … Oh are you going to make God blush https://t.co/73YihoSRSr — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 10, 2022

Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying FUCK #RIPBobSaget pic.twitter.com/wgrp3cOXGE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022

Sad day for comedy world. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 10, 2022

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

OMG! RIP @bobsaget. What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest. https://t.co/mj58qud17q — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

Devastating news about Bob Saget today. He graced ABC with his presence in 2 hit shows: Full House & America’s Funniest Home Videos, making us laugh & smile a thousand times over. Hard to accept that someone so full of life is gone so suddenly. https://t.co/Gx6ELPGYdP — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me’ for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches. 1/7 — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) January 10, 2022

He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 10, 2022

He was an incredibly kind and funny person. https://t.co/tpzjY82Aw3 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 10, 2022

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was so kind and when you spent time with him he made you laugh hard. He loved to be funny and he was hysterical. He was also there for everyone. A beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/jQuv5cAkuT — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 10, 2022

This is one of my all-time favorite moments with the late Bob Saget. We giggled and set up this photobomb with Sir Tom Jones. Bob was such a kind and funny man, infinitely supportive and sweet. 💔 pic.twitter.com/eAUz6PgON7 — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) January 10, 2022

I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I’m so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 10, 2022