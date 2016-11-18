‘Paranormal Lockdown’ Will Now Haunt TLC (VIDEO)

And here we thought the scariest thing TLC could give us was Honey Boo-Boo.

It was just announced that Destination America’s Paranormal Lockdown will be relocating to sister network TLC for its second round of the world’s most terrifying sleepovers. A hit in its first season, Lockdown sends ghost-hunting hosts Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman to some of the country’s most haunted locales, where they are literally locked in for 72 hours. During those three days, the paranormal investigators attempt to uncover evidence of legitimate spectral activity while dealing with exhaustion, their own fears and, for many of the sites, an utter lack of electricity or utilities.

Things kick off on Friday, Dec. 16 at 9/8c with the special Paranormal Lockdown: Evidence Revealed, featuring some of Groff and Weidman’s creepiest encounters, followed by a Season 2 premiere at 10/9c that will literally rattle some bones.

Subsequent episodes will air at 9/8c and visit such spirited sites as the Chatham County Jail in Savannah, GA (which has never been investigated before), New Orleans’s Rampart Murder House and the Statler City Hotel in Buffalo, NY.

Paranormal Lockdown, Season premiere, Friday, Dec. 16, 9/8Thec, TLC