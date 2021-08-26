FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Adds Gil Birmingham, Wyatt Russell & More

The cast of FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven adaptation is growing as the limited series adds several stars to its lineup.

Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numerich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat, and Christopher Heyerdahl are the latest performers to join the project. The network had previously announced that Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones would lead the series.

Based on the bestselling book of the same name by author Jon Krakauer, Under the Banner of Heaven tells the story of a devout detective who has his faith tested on a murder investigation that appears to be connected to a well-known Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism as well as their distrust in the government.

Garfield and Edgar-Jones’ roles have been unveiled, but further details on the roles these new stars will play remain under wraps. Garfield is set to play LDS elder Pyre who is committed to his Church and family but also begins to question some of the institution’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Meanwhile, Edgar-Jones stars as Brenda, a faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.

Created for television by When We Rise‘s Dustin Lance Black, he serves as executive producer alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, series director David Mackenzie, and Gillian Berrie.

The FX Productions project will be available exclusively on FX on Hulu. Production on Under the Banner of Heaven recently began in Calgary. Stay tuned for more details as the progress on the series continues.

Under the Banner of Heaven, Series Premiere, TBA, FX on Hulu