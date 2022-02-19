Horror in ‘Walking Dead’ and ‘From,’ TCM’s Sidney Poitier Tribute, Salutes to Presidents (Lincoln and LBJ), John Oliver Returns, Winter Olympics Closes

Zombie thriller The Walking Dead resumes its final season, while a new horror introduces itself in the Epix creepshow From. TCM celebrates the late Sidney Poitier on what would have been his 95th-birthday weekend with a two-day marathon of cinema classics. To mark the Presidents’ Day holiday, the History Channel salutes Abraham Lincoln in a three-night docuseries while CNN explores the legacy of Lyndon Baines Johnson in a two-night profile. HBO’s Emmy-winning John Oliver returns for a ninth season of barbed commentary in Last Week Tonight. And the flame goes out on the Winter Olympics in Sunday’s closing ceremonies.

The Walking Dead

9/8c

SUNDAY: The second of three eight-episode arcs of the zombie thriller’s final season commences with the Reapers targeting Meridian—Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in particular—setting up a showdown between Maggie and their antagonists’ new leader, Leah (Lynn Collins), once upon a time the object of Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) affections. Back in Alexandria, a storm of biblical proportions threatens little Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway), trapped in a flooding basement as walkers swarm in. And how will the embattled survivors respond when representatives from the Commonwealth show up?

From

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Like a proverbial roach motel in The Twilight Zone, once you enter the creepy unnamed town in this existential horror series, you’ll never be able to leave. That’s the dilemma faced by the trapped characters in From, which contains unmistakable echoes of Stephen King, Shirley Jackson, Hitchcock, Rod Serling and Lost—including the latter show’s star, Harold Perrineau. He plays tormented sheriff Boyd, who lays out the rules of survival to a young family that has unfortunately crashed their RV in the nearby woods. Rule #1: Do not go out at night, when ravenous bogeymen lurk.

Abraham Lincoln

Series Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Renowned historian Doris Kearns Goodwin (Team of Rivals) is executive producer of a definitive three-night biographical documentary covering the life and career of the 16th president, who presided over the Civil War and the dissolution of slavery before his untimely assassination. The series features interviews with historians and President Barack Obama and dives deep into an archive of letters, writings and speeches. Actor Graham Sibley portrays Lincoln.

LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy

Special 9/8c

SUNDAY: Barring breaking news, the channel marks the Presidents’ Day holiday with a two-night profile of the master politician who became president after JFK’s assassination in Texas. LBJ’s triumphs in passing significant civil-rights and Great Society legislation were ultimately overshadowed by the turmoil in Vietnam, but his larger-than-life personality makes Lyndon Baines Johnson one of the towering figures of 20th-century political life. The special features interviews with the last surviving members of his inner circle, and Johnson is heard in secretly recorded audio tapes.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Season Premiere 11/10c

SUNDAY: After a three-month break, the Emmy-winning satirist and brutal wit is back to deconstruct in hilarious and often dyspeptic detail the issues that matter most in a world perpetually on the brink of crisis. Wonder what he’ll tackle next.

Winter Olympics

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Before the torch is extinguished in Sunday’s closing ceremonies, which can be streamed live at 7 a.m./ET or seen in NBC’s prime-time replay (8/7c), there are more sports yet to be enjoyed in the final weekend of the Winter Games in Beijing. Among Saturday’s highlights: the Pairs’ Free Skate in Figure Skating, Men and Women’s Speed Skating, Men’s Cross-Country Skiing, Alpine Skiing Team Events, Curling and Bobsled. Late-night live coverage on Saturday includes the Figure Skating Gala performance on NBC, and on USA, the Men’s Ice Hockey gold-medal game. For complete listings by sport of what to watch, where and when, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.

Sidney Poitier Tribute:

(Starts Saturday at 8/7c, Turner Classic Movies): With 12 movie classics over two nights, TCM celebrates the career of the boundary-breaking Black movie star who passed away last month. He would have turned 95 on Sunday, and in his honor, the movie channel expanded a planned one-day tribute into a full weekend of Sidney Poitier’s great performances. It starts Saturday with 1967’s crime classic In the Heat of the Night, (featuring Oscar winner Rod Steiger), continuing with his breakthrough role in 1958’s The Defiant Ones (10/9c) opposite Tony Curtis, and continuing Sunday with highlights including 1955’s Blackboard Jungle (noon/11c), 1967’s To Sir with Love (2/1c) and his Oscar-winning role in 1963’s Lilies of the Field (4/3c).

